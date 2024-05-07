SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,919,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.73. 379,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,690. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

