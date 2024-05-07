Leuthold Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of XSW stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $157.62. The company has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

