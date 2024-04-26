Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6,180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,338 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

