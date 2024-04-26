Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.53 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

