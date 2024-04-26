Bfsg LLC Sells 7,165 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $736.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

