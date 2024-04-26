ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80, Yahoo Finance reports. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million.

ACNB Price Performance

ACNB stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $33.20. 972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. ACNB has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

