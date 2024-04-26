Acuitas Investments LLC Takes Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 193,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Seer by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seer by 186.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Seer by 66.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 234.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 170,871 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 52,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $107,299.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,436,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,658.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,149 shares of company stock valued at $133,366. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,068. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Seer had a negative net margin of 517.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seer

(Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.