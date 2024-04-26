74 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.54. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

