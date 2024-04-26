627 Shares in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSEC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 91,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,609,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.67. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.70.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

