493 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

