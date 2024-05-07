KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
