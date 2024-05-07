Octopus Titan VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance
LON OTV2 opened at GBX 58 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.17. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £893.20 million, a P/E ratio of -305.26 and a beta of -0.09.
About Octopus Titan VCT
