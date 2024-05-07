Mizuho Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.76.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

