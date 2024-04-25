Wynn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 65,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 89,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

GM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

