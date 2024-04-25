Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 2,289,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

