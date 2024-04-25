Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.9 million.

Wabash National Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE WNC opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

