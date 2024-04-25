Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$126.42 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.98. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.64 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

