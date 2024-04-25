Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$168.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

