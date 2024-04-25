Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Increased by Analyst

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The business had revenue of C$129.80 million for the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,643.00.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Read More
