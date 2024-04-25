Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

CVE:HME opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. Hemisphere Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

