B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 223,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.