Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

