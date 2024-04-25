Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Dividend Announcement
