Elementis plc (ELMTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Elementis Price Performance
ELMTY stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.
Elementis Company Profile
