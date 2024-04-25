Elementis plc (ELMTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Elementis Price Performance

ELMTY stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

