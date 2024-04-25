TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its Q1 guidance at $2.10 to $2.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.80 to $7.35 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

