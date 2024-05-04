WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.61. 8,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after buying an additional 106,718 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

