IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.82-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.895-$3.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.820-11.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $580.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.60. The company had a trading volume of 547,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,434. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.07. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

