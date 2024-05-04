AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 4,300 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 5,091,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,372. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

