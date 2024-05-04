Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $48.90.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.