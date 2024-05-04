Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $16,661,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 256,539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth about $11,758,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

BATS FOCT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $40.62. 9,512 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.68.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.