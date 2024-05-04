Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hubbell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 1.9 %

HUBB stock traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.89. The company had a trading volume of 433,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,446. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,364 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.