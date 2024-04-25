B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 525 ($6.48) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 380 ($4.69).

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.15) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 583.29 ($7.20).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BME

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 1.5 %

About B&M European Value Retail

Shares of BME opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 542.01. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 454 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,474.86 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.