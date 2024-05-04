APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,614. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. APi Group has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

