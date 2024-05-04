Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.11. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $244.07 and a 52 week high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

