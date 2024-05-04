Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $60,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

DKS traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. 692,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

