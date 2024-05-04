Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 1,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.
Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04. Banco de Sabadell’s payout ratio is 8.42%.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
