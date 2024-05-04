Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.9 %

RYI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 670,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ryerson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 159,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.