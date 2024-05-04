U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.42 and its 200-day moving average is $445.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

