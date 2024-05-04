Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.30. 900,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 467,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

