The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18,495.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 270.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 197,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,478,000 after purchasing an additional 144,103 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $197.92. 3,396,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,441. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.85 and its 200-day moving average is $190.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.78.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

