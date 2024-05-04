8,941 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 634,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

