Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading Up 1.7%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 179 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.24). 95,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 266,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 260 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £117.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,800.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

In other Beeks Financial Cloud Group news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07), for a total value of £3,630,000 ($4,559,728.68). Company insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

