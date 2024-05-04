Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 86.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 55,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.99. 199,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $256.56.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

