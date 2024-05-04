Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Lowered by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after buying an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,343,000 after buying an additional 230,275 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1,593.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after buying an additional 150,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $7,879,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.17. 449,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,447. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $99.33 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

