13,137 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 49.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS XBOC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.