Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.