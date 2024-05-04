Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EHC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 601,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,039. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

