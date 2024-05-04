AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 682,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

