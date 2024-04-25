Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

TRML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of TRML opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $395.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $6,427,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $10,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

