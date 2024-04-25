Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 272 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $7.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,383. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.