Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,978. The stock has a market cap of C$623.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.00. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$8.07.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
